Analysts Set Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) PT at GBX 823.75

Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 823.75 ($10.76).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UDG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Udg Healthcare to a “sector performer” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.50) target price on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.50) price objective on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Udg Healthcare alerts:

LON UDG opened at GBX 753.50 ($9.85) on Thursday. Udg Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of GBX 423.40 ($5.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 846 ($11.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 722.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 679.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Udg Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 36.41%.

Udg Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Udg Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udg Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.