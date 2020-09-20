Analysts Set Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Price Target at $39.25

Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers USA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Skechers USA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 365,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Skechers USA by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Skechers USA by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.11. Skechers USA has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $729.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Skechers USA will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

