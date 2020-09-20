Analysts Set Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Target Price at $36.33

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research raised Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Re/Max from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Re/Max by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 40.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Re/Max by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Re/Max by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Re/Max in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMAX opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $605.34 million, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.64. Re/Max has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $40.78.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.09 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Re/Max will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

