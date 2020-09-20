Analysts Set Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) Price Target at GBX 275.71

Shares of Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 275.71 ($3.60).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Shore Capital downgraded Pets at Home Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 47,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £146,078.24 ($190,877.09).

PETS opened at GBX 307.80 ($4.02) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 295.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 254.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.32. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of GBX 174.90 ($2.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 324 ($4.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

