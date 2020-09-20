Analysts Set Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) PT at $20.33

Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on MBIN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Raymond James upgraded Merchants Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 29,126 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 30.8% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $21.47 on Thursday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

