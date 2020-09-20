Analysts Set Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target at $8.58

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.58.

KNTNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Golden Arrow Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Golden Arrow Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Golden Arrow Resources from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Golden Arrow Resources from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on Golden Arrow Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Golden Arrow Resources stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. Golden Arrow Resources has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $6.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46.

