Analysts Set Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target at $44.88

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gentherm from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

Shares of THRM opened at $42.46 on Thursday. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.18. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

