Analysts Set Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) PT at $13.22

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CADE. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.98.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $184.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.02 million. Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. Analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director J Richard Fredericks acquired 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $31,258.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,930.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,477 shares of company stock valued at $193,908. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $3,290,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 115.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,330 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 420.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 225,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 182,116 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

