Analysts Set Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Target Price at $70.75

Shares of Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATEX shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Anterix from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Anterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 18.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Anterix has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 3,174.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anterix will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Brian Mcauley sold 3,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $140,811.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 332,086 shares in the company, valued at $14,405,890.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 9,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $417,904.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 83,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,684.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,043 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Anterix during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Anterix during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Anterix during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Anterix by 361.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

