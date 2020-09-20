Analysts Set Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Price Target at $6.50

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.19.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 73,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $152,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,665,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 886,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 386,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 338,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 482,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 315,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 111.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 475,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.