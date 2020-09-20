Analysts Offer Predictions for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Floor & Decor in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FND. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.26.

Shares of FND opened at $73.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.06. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 9,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $711,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 43,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $2,570,332.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,498,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,224,590 shares of company stock valued at $418,877,386. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,279.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,391 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,531,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 30.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,678,000 after purchasing an additional 959,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,230,000 after purchasing an additional 785,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,060,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.