Analysts Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.02. QCR posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.81 million.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,669,000 after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QCR by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 13.5% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 186,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 22.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 28,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $452.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. QCR has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $44.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

