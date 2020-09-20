Analysts Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) to post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $126,901.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,287 shares of company stock valued at $491,400 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 638,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 30,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.61. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $43.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.59%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

