Analysts Expect Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Finl Cp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Alerus Finl Cp posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Finl Cp will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alerus Finl Cp.

Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.48 million.

Shares of ALRS opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81. Alerus Finl Cp has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

Alerus Finl Cp Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

