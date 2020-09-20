Analysts Anticipate Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Yamana Gold reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter.

AUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $6.12 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 462,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 362,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 132,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 39,869 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 49,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

