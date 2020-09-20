Analysts Anticipate Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.12. Twitter reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.41.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 0.87. Twitter has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $44.09.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $31,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $55,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,520 shares of company stock worth $2,858,863 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 2,967,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $88,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,369 shares during the period. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,840,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth $41,148,000. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $30,700,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Twitter by 120.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,256,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $80,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

