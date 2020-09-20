Analysts Anticipate Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $136.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.84 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

