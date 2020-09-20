AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,434,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 30.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,133,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,914,000 after buying an additional 2,150,253 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,087,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 356.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,848,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,922,000 after buying an additional 1,443,180 shares during the period. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,405,000.

In related news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. Also, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.81 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

