American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) and National Presto Industries (NASDAQ:NPK) Critical Analysis

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for National Presto Industries and American Outdoor Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Presto Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A American Outdoor Brands 0 1 1 0 2.50

American Outdoor Brands has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.65%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than National Presto Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.4% of National Presto Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of National Presto Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Presto Industries and American Outdoor Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Presto Industries $308.51 million 1.95 $42.22 million N/A N/A American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National Presto Industries has higher revenue and earnings than American Outdoor Brands.

Profitability

This table compares National Presto Industries and American Outdoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Presto Industries 15.04% 13.46% 11.80% American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

National Presto Industries beats American Outdoor Brands on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc. provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers. This segment sells its products directly to retailers, as well as through independent distributors. Its Defense segment manufactures and sells 40mm ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical assemblies, and medium caliber cartridge cases; and detonators, booster pellets, release cartridges, lead azide, and other military energetic devices and materials. It also performs load, assemble, and pack operations on ordnance-related products. This segment primarily serves the United States Department of Defense (DOD) and DOD prime contractors. National Presto Industries, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

About American Outdoor Brands

There is no company description available for American Outdoor Brands Inc.

