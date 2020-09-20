American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Update

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS AHOTF opened at $1.91 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

