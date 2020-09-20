American Graphite Technologies (OTCMKTS:AGIN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

American Graphite Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:AGIN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. American Graphite Technologies shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 333,580 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

American Graphite Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGIN)

American Graphite Technologies, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of graphite and graphene mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Lac Rouge graphite property, which consists of 84 mineral claims covering an area of 4,982 hectares of land located near the town of Mont-Laurier in southern Quebec.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for American Graphite Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Graphite Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.