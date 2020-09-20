ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Down 13.6% in August

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ALSMY stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ALSTOM/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALSMY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Commerzbank started coverage on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALSTOM/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

