Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,200 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 344,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.68 million, a P/E ratio of -49.04 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AOSL shares. B. Riley raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 174,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 60.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 805,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 304,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

