Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,523,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,244,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $72,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,543,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,025,000 after purchasing an additional 477,735 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,205,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,105,000 after buying an additional 45,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,582,000 after acquiring an additional 39,421 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 45.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,956,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,585,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

