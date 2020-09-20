Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Finl Cp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Alerus Finl Cp posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Finl Cp will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alerus Finl Cp.

Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.48 million.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. Alerus Finl Cp has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81.

About Alerus Finl Cp

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

