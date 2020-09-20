Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Critical Comparison

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Akerna and Trivago, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trivago 0 6 2 0 2.25

Trivago has a consensus target price of $2.02, suggesting a potential upside of 18.91%. Given Trivago’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trivago is more favorable than Akerna.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and Trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -137.41% -70.41% -62.76% Trivago -40.93% -2.46% -1.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akerna and Trivago’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $10.92 million 5.43 -$12.31 million N/A N/A Trivago $939.36 million 0.64 $19.22 million $0.06 28.33

Trivago has higher revenue and earnings than Akerna.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Trivago shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Akerna shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Akerna has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trivago has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trivago beats Akerna on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2018, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 3.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Group, Inc.

