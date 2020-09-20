Airbus’ (EADSY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EADSY. Morgan Stanley lowered Airbus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Airbus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $20.21 on Thursday. Airbus has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

