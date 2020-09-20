Airbus’ (EADSY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EADSY. Morgan Stanley lowered Airbus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Airbus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.
OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $20.21 on Thursday. Airbus has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71.
About Airbus
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.