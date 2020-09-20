AirBoss of America Corp (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Short Interest Update

AirBoss of America Corp (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from $20.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.