Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) vs. Alacer Gold (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) and Alacer Gold (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Air China and Alacer Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air China -0.92% -1.43% -0.49% Alacer Gold 1.28% 17.73% 13.74%

Air China pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Alacer Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Air China pays out 3.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Air China and Alacer Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air China 1 0 0 0 1.00 Alacer Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Alacer Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Air China and Alacer Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air China $33.09 billion 0.33 $929.02 million $2.28 6.63 Alacer Gold $419.06 million 3.29 -$70.90 million N/A N/A

Air China has higher revenue and earnings than Alacer Gold.

Summary

Alacer Gold beats Air China on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. The Airline Operations segment offers air passenger and air cargo services. The Other Operations segment provides aircraft engineering, air catering, airport ground handling, and other airline-related services. The company is also involved in import and export trading activities; and the provision of cabin, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 655 aircraft. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Air China Limited is a subsidiary of China National Aviation Holding Company.

Alacer Gold Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia. It also holds interests in various developing gold and exploration properties located in Canada and Serbia. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

