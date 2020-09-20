AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded AGM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

AGMH stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. AGM Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44.

AGM Group Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services.

