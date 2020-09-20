Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.86

Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and traded as high as $29.89. Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 58,652 shares trading hands.

The business has a 200 day moving average of $28.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 6.37% of Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

