AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target Raised to $5.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on AGF Management from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on AGF Management from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AGF Management from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.95.

Shares of AGFMF opened at $3.93 on Thursday. AGF Management has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

