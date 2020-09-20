Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,736,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,939,000 after purchasing an additional 495,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,224,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after acquiring an additional 746,310 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,747,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after acquiring an additional 246,344 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,396,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,859,000 after acquiring an additional 326,190 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $20,281,000.

AERI stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 247.36% and a negative return on equity of 107.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

