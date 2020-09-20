AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Position in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Fastly were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 121,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fastly by 544.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 57,370 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Fastly by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 337.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 52,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Fastly by 300.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

FSLY opened at $83.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a current ratio of 13.72. Fastly Inc has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $117.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -152.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $7,300,639.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 571,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,211,798.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $154,445.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 308,538 shares in the company, valued at $22,865,751.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,642,554 shares of company stock worth $136,140,838. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

