AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 87.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,944,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,832,000 after buying an additional 8,863,028 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $88,484,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 101.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,779,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,800 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth about $58,689,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 15.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,554,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,977 shares during the period.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.91.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

