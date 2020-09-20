ADOCIA/S’s (ADOCY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ADOCIA/S (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ADOCY. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of ADOCIA/S in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ADOCIA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of ADOCY opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.65. ADOCIA/S has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $11.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95.

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. Its proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed based on novel polymers, oligomers, and small molecules to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins.

