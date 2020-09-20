Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $105.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $102.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

ATVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.84.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $87.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.19.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 145,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 22.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,306,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,178,000 after buying an additional 418,736 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 32.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

