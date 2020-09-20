Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AKR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 14.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 46.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $173,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 177.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $915,000. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.