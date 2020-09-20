A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMKBY. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.21. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

