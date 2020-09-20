8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.76 Million

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001565 BTC on exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $53.20 million and approximately $11.76 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001572 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005373 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001297 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000150 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.