89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives $56.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

ETNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 89bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital upped their price target on 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get 89bio alerts:

Shares of ETNB opened at $25.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $430.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73. 89bio has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.41.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $7,562,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 109,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 23.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in 89bio by 130.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 27,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 89bio by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in 89bio by 18,905.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 181,112 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth about $1,102,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.