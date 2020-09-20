88 Energy (LON:88E) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.39

88 Energy Ltd (LON:88E) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.38. 88 Energy shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 15,607,435 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 million and a PE ratio of -3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.39.

About 88 Energy (LON:88E)

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 77.5% working interest in Icewine project located onshore on the North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases that covers an area of 14,194 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

