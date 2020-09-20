760,700 Shares in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 760,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Wipro by 719.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,602,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after buying an additional 5,797,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wipro by 63.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,100,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,511,000 after buying an additional 4,700,185 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Wipro by 45.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,846,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,370,000 after buying an additional 4,324,368 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Wipro by 118.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,579,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,252,000 after buying an additional 3,573,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 4,784.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,308,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,981 shares in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.63. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $4.92.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

WIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

