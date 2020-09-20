56,300 Shares in MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 56,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S by 48.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 834,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,903,000 after purchasing an additional 271,326 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S during the second quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S by 9.4% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:MSBHY opened at $40.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MITSUBISHI CORP/S has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $54.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSBHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

