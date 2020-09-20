41,180 Shares in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,383,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,201 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,932,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,639,000 after purchasing an additional 49,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dover by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,167,000 after purchasing an additional 227,829 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dover by 26.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,514,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Dover by 6.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,238,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,111,000 after purchasing an additional 73,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Robert W. Baird raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $112.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.00. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

