268,500 Shares in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 268,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 694.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 216,846 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,960,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 202,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 260,740 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 50,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $10.68 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CS shares. CIBC upgraded Credit Suisse Group to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

