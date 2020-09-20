11,800 Shares in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,779,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,985,000 after purchasing an additional 662,360 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Mercury Systems by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 484,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 295,486 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 263,436 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $11,671,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,427,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,154,000 after purchasing an additional 126,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 12,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $938,043.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,946 shares of company stock valued at $10,025,125 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $75.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.40.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Read More: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.