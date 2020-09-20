$1.27 EPS Expected for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) to report $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.40. Amedisys reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $485.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.33.

Amedisys stock opened at $233.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96.

In other news, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 4,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $1,071,530.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total transaction of $152,572.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,755.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,773 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,657. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,656,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,551 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

