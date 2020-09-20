$0.74 EPS Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.65. Zumiez reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.34 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

In other Zumiez news, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $67,804.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,137.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $83,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 9.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Zumiez by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Zumiez by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,726 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,366 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 6.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,719 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $30.01 on Thursday. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $763.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

