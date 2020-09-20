$0.06 EPS Expected for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. Yamana Gold posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yamana Gold.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,100,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,428,000 after acquiring an additional 140,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,719 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,963,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,701 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,420,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,907,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,635,000 after purchasing an additional 67,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.